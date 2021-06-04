Today's Dylan Dreyer causes a stir with adorable video of son Calvin The NBC star is a doting mom to sons Calvin and Oliver

Dylan Dreyer lifted the spirits of her fans on Friday after sharing the most adorable video of her son, Calvin, four.

The Today show star could be heard giggling in the background as she filmed the toddler singing and dancing along to country music group Big Little Town's hit Wine, Beer, Whiskey.

Admitting her son was "excited" to see the band on the Today show, Calvin certainly looked in his element as he spun around the family living room and pulled a series of exaggerated facial expressions.

Dylan's youngest son, Oliver, one, also made a brief appearance in the clip, popping his head up to admire his brother's talents.

Captioning the clip, Dylan wrote: "Someone’s just a little excited for @littlebigtown to be on @todayshow and @3rdhourtoday Friday!!! #thewinethebeerthewhiskey."

Fans loved Dylan's video of her son singing and dancing

Her fans were quick to react to the sweet video, with one writing: "Cal is so adorable and such an entertainer!" A second said: "This is awesome!!! I’m so glad I’m not the only one whose kids sing country songs about alcohol!"

A third added: "Little dude has some sharp moves," and a fourth said: "The best! Beyond adorable."

Dylan shares her two boys with her husband Brian Fichera, whom she married in 2012. Last month, the TV star excitedly revealed that the couple are expecting their third child.

Dylan shares her children with husband Brian

Appearing on the Today show surrounded by her co-stars, including Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin and Hoda Kotb, Dylan joked: "I'm holding my stomach and I don't have to hold it in anymore."

She added: "We really enjoy having kids. Calvie and Ollie, they're so much fun. And we're like, 'Let's try for a third.' And it wasn't happening so we said, 'Let's forget it, let's move on.' And then, of course, surprise!"

Later in the show, Dylan announced the gender – revealing that she is expecting her third son.

