Meghan Trainor recalls son's 'terrifying' birth as she admits he had trouble breathing

Meghan Trainor has opened up about the birth of her son, Riley, admitting it was a "terrifying" experience.

The All About That Bass singer recalled that little Riley was "immediately" taken away from her following his birth in February after he had difficulty breathing.

"It was one of those horror stories where he didn't cry," the 27-year-old said on Today on Wednesday. "He didn't make noise when he came out. I was like, 'Why isn't he crying?'"

Meghan recalled that was the moment doctors told her that Riley was having breathing issues.

"It was terrifying," Meghan, who shares Riley with husband Daryl Sabara, admitted. "I got to see him for one second before they took him away. That was probably the worst part."

The pop singer added: "But we're so lucky we got to bring him home after five days."

Meghan opened up about Riley's 'terrifying' birth on Today

Meghan took to Instagram to share the very happy news of her son's arrival, writing at the time: "This sweet baby boy’s due date was today on Valentine’s Day. We got to meet him Monday, Feb 8th! We are SO IN LOVE! Thank you Daryl Sabara for the best Valentine’s gift ever! Welcome to the world Riley!"

Meghan opened up about her baby's name ahead of his arrival in an interview with HELLO! in November.

The Voice UK judge said: "We have a name that we had since before I even got pregnant, like when we were trying to get pregnant, and it worked for any gender so it is his name and I am proud of it.".

Meghan and husband Daryl welcomed their first child in February

Before her son was born, the Lips Are Movin singer admitted to HELLO! that she and her husband were going "back and forth" on whether to share pictures of their son online.

"We are like 'we can't do that to him he doesn't have a say,' then we are like 'but it will be so cute we want to show everyone' so it is up in the air," she revealed.

Given the number of adorable snaps that Meghan has shared of her baby boy, it's safe to say the couple have opted to show him growing up.

