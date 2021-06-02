Charley Webb is a doting mum, so it's no surprise that she has shared another gorgeous photo of her three children to her Instagram Stories.

Taking to the social media site, the actress posted a sweet summer photo of her sons, who appeared to be taking part in some good-natured wrestling as they enjoyed the heatwave in a nearby park.

"Picnic Tuesday", the mum-of-three captioned the picture.

The star's youngest son Ace, who is nearly two, had climbed on top of his older brothers and was smiling with delight.

Charley also shares 11-year-old Buster and Bowie, five, with her husband, Matthew Wolfenden, and has won a lot of fans on Instagram thanks to her honest depiction of life as a busy parent.

She often asks her followers for help with parenting dilemmas, too – whether large or small.

Back in September, for example, she asked for help when she noticed that little Ace didn't seem to like watching TV!

Charley's sons had fun playing together

Taking to Instagram, the Debbie Dingle actress explained: "This is going to sound like such a weird thing to say, but Ace hates TV. He doesn't watch it – his eyes go to it and then he's not bothered. Is that normal?"

She went on: "Buster was obsessed with TV, Bowie quite liked TV and we always have the TV on in the background – not all day but if we're around. I like the background noise. I just don't know if it's normal or not."

It's not all about screen time, though - Charley also encourages her sons to enjoy books.

The actress is a doting mum-of-three

"I've always thought reading to kids is important, it was part of my life when I was little too," she revealed in an interview with The Mirror.

"I think if you can have that time where kids can use their imagination and get involved in a book it's so positive and it's good for the parents too to have that time with their kids," she added.

