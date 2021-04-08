Today show star Dylan Dreyer shares incredible health update – fans react The NBC News star was extremely happy following her latest health news

Today show star Dylan Dreyer had a memorable day at work on Wednesday as she joined her co-stars for a momentous TV moment.

Along with co-stars including Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager, Dylan received her first coronavirus jab live on air.

The meteorologist was thrilled to have received the life-saving vaccine, and took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and a Walgreens pharmacist following the injection.

"1 down 1 to go!!" she wrote alongside the image, which received over 28,000 likes.

Fans were quick to comment on the news, with one writing: "Good for you Dylan! I watched you get it this morning," while another wrote: "So happy for you. Best feeling ever!" A third added: "It's a great feeling when you get it!"

Other Today stars who received their jab live on Wednesday's show included Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones.

Today star Dylan Dreyer received her Covid vaccine live on air

The TV hosts all received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, and were joined by New York City's health commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi to answer any of their questions.

The segment was hosted by Hoda Kotb and Al Roker, who both had already received their Covid vaccines.

Discussing any side-effects with Dr. Chokshi, Hoda told viewers that her co-star didn't have any side-effects following his first jab.

"Al didn't have any side-effects," the mother-of-two explained, before the weatherman explained: "I had nothing, my arm wasn't even sore."

The TV host admitted that it she felt a sting after getting the vaccine

Hoda agreed that she also didn't feel anything when the injection first went into her arm.

"When I got mine I have to tell you I didn't even notice. I was like 'you can go ahead now' and she was like 'you're all done!'" she said.

Savannah Guthrie and Jenna Bush Hager were among the other Today stars to receive their jab

"The most common side-effect from this vaccine is tears of joy!" Dr. Chokshi replied. They then did a countdown as the rest of the Today stars got their vaccines at the same time.

"Am I the only one feeling something? It stings," Dylan admitted.

"Nothing against you, but I felt it in my arm," she told her pharmacist, before adding: "But I'm very thankful."

