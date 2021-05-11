Dylan Dreyer's pregnancy announcement gets epic reaction from Savannah Guthrie The Today show star is a doting mother to two young sons

Dylan Dreyer had reason to celebrate on Tuesday as she announced her pregnancy news to her co-stars on the Today show.

The mother-of-two is expecting her third child with husband Brian Fichera, who will join their two sons Oliver, 16 months, and Calvin, four.

MORE: Today's Dylan Dreyer shares glimpse inside 'messy' NY home

"I'm holding my stomach and I don't have to hold it in anymore," she joked during the show's third hour.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Today show's Dylan Dreyer reveals she's pregnant!

She added: "We really enjoy having kids. Calvie and Ollie, they're so much fun. And we're like, 'Let's try for a third.' And it wasn't happening so we said, 'Let's forget it, let's move on.' And then, of course, surprise!"

MORE: Hoda Kotb raises serious question about daughter Hope in new video

MORE: Today's Dylan Dreyer enjoys emotional family reunion

Savannah Guthrie had the best response to the happy news, telling her co-star that the baby should be a girl. "I just want you to have a girl, but I bet it's a boy," she said.

Watch the sweet moment @DylanDreyerNBC revealed she’s pregnant with her third child! 👶 pic.twitter.com/CNNSmLCwQq — TODAY (@TODAYshow) May 11, 2021

Today's Dylan Dreyer announced her pregnancy news to her co-stars

The comment went down a treat with viewers, with one writing on Twitter: "Omg! Congratulations on being pregnant again @DylanDreyerNBC! 3rd child! That's great!

MORE: Hoda Kotb is so excited as she shares wonderful news with fans

MORE: Today's Dylan Dreyer announces incredible health update - fans react

"I like how @SavannahGuthrie said that the child should be a girl! We need another female figure you know!"

Another viewer wrote: "Congratulations, such happy news!" while a third added: "This is such happy news!"

Dylan's baby is due in November, and she can't wait to meet them.

Savannah Guthrie had the best response to her co-star's happy baby news

The TV star often shares relatable parenting posts online and recently posted a picture of her "messy living room" after Oliver had been playing in it.

MORE: Today's Hoda Kotb reveals exciting health news as Savannah Guthrie congratulates her

MORE: Hoda Kotb reveals happy family celebration about her growing family

The star's baby news follows shortly after she was able to reunite with her parents for the first time in a year after getting her first dose of the Covid vaccine live on the Today show in April.

The new baby will be joining brothers Calvin and Oliver

The happy news meant that her mom and dad were able to see their grandchildren again – having only met Oliver a handful of times before the lockdown.

SEE: Savannah Guthrie shares glimpse inside beautiful upstate New York home

READ: Today's Hoda Kotb makes major announcement about wedding plans

The presenter also recently went on a date night with her husband in New York, but admitted that they had gone out a little earlier than usual – having sat down at a table at 5pm.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.