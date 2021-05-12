Dylan Dreyer's pregnancy announcement wasn't a surprise to fans for this reason Some had already realised the star was pregnant

Today star Dylan Dreyer delighted her co-stars on Tuesday when she announced that she was pregnant with her third child.

MORE: Today star Dylan Dreyer photobombs the Queen in must-see royal photo

The star already shares two children with husband Brian Fichera, Calvin, aged four, and Oliver, aged 16 months.

In a video posted to Instagram, Dylan seemed to confirm that she would be expecting her third son, even though co-host Savannah Guthrie was hoping the couple would have a girl.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer 'reveals' gender of unborn baby

In the video, she gave a small toy doughnut to Oliver, and asked him to deliver it to his daddy. The youngster then toddled off, and handed the doughnut to Brian.

The doting father looked at what he'd been handed, before realising that it meant the couple would be having another son.

Dylan captioned the video: "Made our big reveal on the show this morning but here was the big reveal in our house a few weeks ago! #babynumber3 #boynumber3 #ohboy!!!"

Dylan is a doting mum to two children

Although many of the star's fans revelled in her good news, some weren't surprised that she was pregnant.

MORE: Today's Dylan Dreyer shares incredible health update - fans react

MORE: Today star Dylan Dreyer shares glimpse inside 'messy' NY home – and parents will relate

"Congratulations! I was watching you last week on TV and said to myself 'I think she's pregnant!'," shared one. "Can't believe it was true! I'm not sure if I missed the initial announcement, but I did miss it this morning. Had to leave for work. So happy for you guys!"

A second agreed: "Me too! The day she wore the black dress!!!" and a third added: "I thought the same thing too, she wears a different style of dress when she is, lol!"

After her announcement on the show, Dylan said: "We really enjoy having kids. Calvie and Ollie, they're so much fun. And we're like, 'Let's try for a third.' And it wasn't happening so we said, 'Let's forget it, let's move on.' And then, of course, surprise!"

Dylan's baby is due in November – and she can't wait to meet the young tot.

She shares her children with husband Brian

The star's baby news follows shortly after she was able to reunite with her parents for the first time in a year after getting her first dose of the Covid vaccine live on the Today show in April.

The happy news meant that her mom and dad were able to see their grandchildren again – having only met Olive a handful of times before the lockdown.

The presenter also recently went on a date night with her husband in New York, but admitted that they had gone out a little earlier than usual – having sat down at a table at 5pm.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.