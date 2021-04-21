Ayda Field's son Beau has the cutest curly hair in adorable new photo Robbie Williams' wife posted a pic on Instagram

Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field shared the most adorable new photo of their son Beau playing with his big sister Coco – and he has the cutest head of curly hair!

The Loose Women star posted a snap to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, showing her youngest children playing with a ball in their garden.

Both Beau, one, and Coco, two, had their faces turned away from the camera so it was easy to spot his gorgeous blonde curly locks at the nape of his neck.

WATCH: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field's son Beau takes his first steps in adorable video

Beau appears to be fast on his feet now as he sweetly followed behind Coco, who looked so grown up with her long, blonde hair.

It was only last month that Ayda posted a video of what appeared to be Beau taking his first steps. The doting mum shared a clip of herself chasing the tot around as he sweetly waddled into a bathroom.

Beau – who celebrated his first birthday in February – was very impressive on his feet and looked so cute wearing a baby blue onesie as he explored his surroundings.

Little Beau has the cutest curly hair

Captioning the clip, Ayda wrote: "@robbiewilliams Beau had decided that crawling is for babies ..:) #bathtime #athomewiththewilliamses #familylife AWxx."

The famous couple announced their fourth child's arrival on Valentine's Day last year after keeping the pregnancy secret – Beau was born via a surrogate.

"Beau...We dreamed about you for years before we finally met you, exactly one year ago today," the doting mum gushed on his birthday.

Ayda and Robbie announced Beau's arrival on Valentine's Day 2020

"From the seed of our hopes to the smiling, gorgeous boy we are blessed enough to love today, you have been our miracle, the total completion of our family, and the best thing to come out of 2020.

"Thank you for answering our call to The Universe...we love you with all our hearts combined. HAPPY FIRST BIRTHDAY BEAU Mummy, Daddy, Teddy, Charlie and Coco xxxx #happy1stbirthday #beau-tifulboy."

Ayda, 41, and Robbie, 47, are doting parents to two other children; Charlie, six, and their eldest daughter Teddy, who is eight.

