Ayda Field and Robbie Williams have fun games night with children The family played some rounds of petanque

Ayda Field and Robbie Williams are doting parents to four adorable children: Theodora, aged eight, Charlie, aged six, Coco, aged two and Beau, aged one.

MORE: Ayda Field shares adorable video of her children playing together

On Thursday, the parents had a fun games night with their two eldest children, with the youngest presumably already tucked up in bed.

The four divided into two teams, with Charlie pairing with Robbie and Theodora with Ayda in order to play a game of petanque.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ayda Field and Robbie Williams are the perfect doting parents during games night

Petanque is a game similar to boules, in which players attempt to get their balls the closest to a target ball.

Ayda showed a small clip of the unit playing the game during a beautiful sunset, as Theodora prepared to throw the last ball of the game.

And judging by Ayda's pleased reaction, it was clear her daughter had just thrown the winning move for her team.

Thankfully, Robbie and Charlie didn't appear to be sore losers, as he confirmed that "mummy's got it."

The family had a fun evening

"Four ball, two teams, one winner," the X Factor judge wrote, adding: "#petanque #familytime #girlsvsboys #girlpower #athomewiththewilliamses."

MORE: Robbie Williams' wife Ayda shares video of baby Beau – and he's on the run!

MORE: Ayda Field shares 'proud' moment with daughter Teddy – and it's adorable

The star's post led to many fans offering their congratulations for winning the game, as one said: "Teddy! Girl power indeed."

A second wrote: "Go little lady, stay safe and healthy," and a third posted: "So cute! Family goals!"

Earlier in the week, it was Robbie's turn to melt hearts, as Ayda photographed him walking around their luscious garden with their two daughters.

"Daddy and his girls," the former Loose Women star gushed.

Ayda and Robbie are parents to four children

Last year, the pop star expressed his gratitude for being able to spend so much time at home with his loved ones. "I've been wanting to get back to work and do things," he said on Heart radio.

"And I've been thinking, 'I've got sort of anxiety about, I can't get and be and do - wasn't sure what this meant!', and then I thought to myself, 'Do you know what, I'm in exactly the right place with exactly the right people at exactly the right time.'

"There might never be another time on the planet where I get to spend this much concentrated time with my family, my kids so I'm very grateful."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.