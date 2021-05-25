Ayda Field and Robbie Williams' daughter doesn't want to go to bed in sweet new video Aww!

Ayda Field and Robbie Williams have melted hearts with the most adorable video of their daughter Coco, two.

The couple are doting parents to four adorable children: Theodora, aged eight, Charlie, aged six, Coco and Beau, aged one.

"Coco O'Clock," Ayda wrote, as she tagged her husband in the post, which showed Coco attempting to resist heading to bed.

"Should we tuck you in?" Ayda asked her daughter, to which the tot responded with "yeah" although when the doting mum asked a second time, she'd changed her mind!

"It's time to go to bed, do you want to go to bed?" her dad then asked, before questioning: "Do you want to stay up?"

Her mum then interjected: "Do you want some water? Do you want to party all night long?" with Coco agreeing this sounded like a good idea.

The video was filmed in a beautiful room, which was full of some rustic furniture, including an armchair and a set of drawers.

Coco didn't want to go to bed

Fans immediately fell in love the sweet video, with one enthusing: "Awwww bless her, she's so cute."

A second wrote: "I love the curled over toes," while a third added: "Coco is so sweet."

A fourth joked about Ayda's last comment, as they said: "Better give Lionel Ritchie a call… Her little voice is soooo cute!!"

Ayda and Robbie frequently shares lots of videos of their little family, including one last week where the family took part in a game of petanque.

The parents played the game with their eldest children, Theodora and Charlie, with the youngest presumably tucked up in bed.

Ayda and Robbie frequently share insights into their family's lives

Ayda showed a small clip of the unit playing the game during a beautiful sunset, as Theodora prepared to throw the last ball of the game.

And judging by the mum's pleased reaction, it was clear her daughter had just thrown the winning move for her team.

Thankfully, Robbie and Charlie didn't appear to be sore losers, as he confirmed that "mummy's got it."

"Four ball, two teams, one winner," the X Factor judge wrote, adding: "#petanque #familytime #girlsvsboys #girlpower #athomewiththewilliamses."

