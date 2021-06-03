Robbie Williams has a brand new look just in time for summer – and it's all thanks to wife Ayda Field. The American actress revealed Robbie's dramatic transformation in a video shared on her Instagram account this week.

The clip sees Ayda brandishing a pair of clippers as she stands next to her husband, who is sporting longer hair. She then proceeds to open-blade his head, until the star is completely bald.

She captioned the video: "@robbiewilliam is all or nothing when it comes to his hair… and apparently, it's nothing now! #nohairdontcare #instamood # thebaldandthebeautiful #who'snext? AW xx."

Fans were quick to give Robbie's new look their seal of approval. "Ah he's like 90s Robbie all over again!" one wrote, while a second commented: "He looks much younger now!" A third simply stated: "Looks much better [flame emoji]."

Robbie and Ayda were married in August 2010

Ayda, 42, and Robbie, who tied the knot in 2010, are proud parents to four children. Together they share daughter Teddy, eight, and two-year-old Coco, and sons Charlie, six, and one-year-old Beau.

Although the couple don't share their children's faces on social media, they do often post photos and videos of their kids.

Robbie pictured with their eldest children, Teddy and Charlie

Just recently, Ayda shared the sweetest clip of little Coco as she was serenaded at breakfast time.

The little girl could be seen from the back, wearing a white long-sleeved top and with her blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail. She ate cereal as she danced in her chair to the guitar music that her grandma's boyfriend was playing as he stood in the background.

Ayda recently shared a clip of Coco being serenaded at breakfast time

Robbie, 47, recently spoke about lockdown with his family and confessed he was grateful for their time together.

"I've been wanting to get back to work and do things," he said on Heart radio. "And I've been thinking, 'I've got sort of anxiety about, I can't get and be and do - wasn't sure what this meant!', and then I thought to myself, 'Do you know what, I'm in exactly the right place with exactly the right people at exactly the right time.'

"There might never be another time on the planet where I get to spend this much concentrated time with my family, my kids so I'm very grateful."

