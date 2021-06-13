Pregnant Stacey Solomon showed off baby bump in blue swimsuit – and looks glowing The Loose Women star is expecting her fourth child

Loose Women presenter Stacey Solomon stunned fans on Saturday as she debuted her blossoming baby bump in a blue swimsuit – just days after she officially announced her second pregnancy with fiancé Joe Swash.

The star lovingly held her growing bump as she posed for a series of photos posted to her Instagram – and fans were quick to pick up on this one key detail.

Admitting she had been eating three courses for breakfast, lunch, and dinner during a relaxing family retreat with her sister Jemma, the glamorous 31-year-old told fans: "I've eaten so much that my bump is popping out… I've actually got a bump and it's really made me excited!"

Convinced Stacey was not just sporting a post-food bloat in her latest photo, fans rushed to the comments to compliment the star.

Stacey sported a stunning blue swimsuit as she showed off her bump

"That's one cracking food baby! I think you're further on than we know!" wrote one fan, whilst another agreed: "Aww Stacey this is absolutely beautiful – that is def a baby bump, not a food baby."

Agreeing in the comments, a third fan wrote: "You look absolutely beautiful! Deffo a proper little bump! You are glowing."

Revealing her regret from her previous pregnancy with son Rex, the doting mother-of-three admitted: "I was so gutted when I had Rex early and didn't document growing him. We didn't think we would get to do it all again so I'm taking all the pictures I can."

The star revealed her bump was growing

While fans were delighted for both Stacey and her fiancé Joe, her pregnancy news sparked a number of questions, with one asking whether she and Joe would be getting married before their little "pickle" arrived.

"We are going to move it back a bit," she replied, "maybe not until next year but we both said we'd be a bit gutted to look back at pictures and all of our babies weren't there. So, for the sake of a few months, we will do it when they're all here."

