﻿
stacey-solomon-pregnant

Pregnant Stacey Solomon showed off baby bump in blue swimsuit – and looks glowing

The Loose Women star is expecting her fourth child

Georgia Brown

Loose Women presenter Stacey Solomon stunned fans on Saturday as she debuted her blossoming baby bump in a blue swimsuit – just days after she officially announced her second pregnancy with fiancé Joe Swash.

RELATED: Stacey Solomon reveals why she's postponing wedding to Joe Swash

The star lovingly held her growing bump as she posed for a series of photos posted to her Instagram – and fans were quick to pick up on this one key detail.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon in tears after son Rex draws on the walls of £1.2 million home

Admitting she had been eating three courses for breakfast, lunch, and dinner during a relaxing family retreat with her sister Jemma, the glamorous 31-year-old told fans: "I've eaten so much that my bump is popping out… I've actually got a bump and it's really made me excited!"

Convinced Stacey was not just sporting a post-food bloat in her latest photo, fans rushed to the comments to compliment the star.

stacey-solomon-pregnant-swimwear

Stacey sported a stunning blue swimsuit as she showed off her bump

"That's one cracking food baby! I think you're further on than we know!" wrote one fan, whilst another agreed: "Aww Stacey this is absolutely beautiful – that is def a baby bump, not a food baby."

RELATED: Stacey Solomon wows in floral mini dress after announcing pregnancy

SEE: 30 private celebrity bedrooms revealed: Amanda Holden, Stacey Solomon and more

Agreeing in the comments, a third fan wrote: "You look absolutely beautiful! Deffo a proper little bump! You are glowing."

Revealing her regret from her previous pregnancy with son Rex, the doting mother-of-three admitted: "I was so gutted when I had Rex early and didn't document growing him. We didn't think we would get to do it all again so I'm taking all the pictures I can."

stacey-solomon-reveals-baby-bump

The star revealed her bump was growing

While fans were delighted for both Stacey and her fiancé Joe, her pregnancy news sparked a number of questions, with one asking whether she and Joe would be getting married before their little "pickle" arrived.

"We are going to move it back a bit," she replied, "maybe not until next year but we both said we'd be a bit gutted to look back at pictures and all of our babies weren't there. So, for the sake of a few months, we will do it when they're all here."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about stacey solomon

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.