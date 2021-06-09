Stacey Solomon announces she's pregnant with fourth child: 'We are growing another pickle' The singer is already a doting mum to three sons

Stacey Solomon has announced that she's pregnant with her fourth child. The star is already a doting mum to three sons: Zach, 13, Leighton, nine, and Rex, two.

Stacey broke the news on her Instagram feed in which she stood with her partner Joe Swash and children while Leighton held aloft a picture of the baby scan.

The family of five stood in their beautiful garden at their Essex home. Next to them was a picnic table that featured the handprints of Stacey's children, and another picture of the baby scan.

"We are growing another pickle," she wrote. "We've never felt so grateful... I have no words. We didn't think we would get the chance."

She added: "We love you all to the moon and back. Lots of love From Me, Joe, Harry, Zach, Leighton, Rex, and our little pickle."

Stacey also uploaded a series of clips on her Instagram Stories, where she spoke about her struggles to conceive her fourth child.

"Sorry I've been so quiet, but we've got something to share with you, I feel nervous for so many reasons," she explained.

Stacey announced the family were expecting a new arrival

Stacey elaborated that she and Joe struggled to get pregnant again, and decided to instead focus on her three sons, as well as Harry, who Joe had with ex-girlfriend Emma Sophocleous.

But after Stacey began feeling a bit "yuck" they went to the doctors, although she was a little reluctant, and she was "so grateful to hear an extra heartbeat in my tummy."

The family then set about finishing their "Wendy house" for the new arrival, with Stacey noting that their boys were already "so excited" for a new sibling.

Fans were overjoyed with the incredible news and flooded the comments section with lots of celebratory comments.

The star got candid about her difficulty to conceive

"Ah massive congratulations so so happy for you guys," wrote one, while another added: "SO over the moon for you."

Another reflected on the emotional rollercoaster that was Stacey's Instagram Story, saying: "I literally have goosebumps from watching your story.

"Stacey I absolutely adore you and your family congratulations to you all, your already the most wonderful mother I'm so excited for you all."

Congratulations Stacey and Joe!

