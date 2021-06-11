Pregnant Stacey Solomon reveals baby's due date as she debuts bump The Loose Women star announced her pregnancy earlier this week

Stacey Solomon and her fiance Joe Swash only recently announced the happy news they are expecting another 'pickle' – and now she has revealed her baby's due date.

Delighted with the news, the Loose Women star's fans were quick to ask her lots of questions about her expanding family, including: "When are you due?"

In response, Stacey shared a video of herself wearing pink pyjamas as she showed off her baby bump.

"So many of you asking this and how my 'bump' is growing...I'm due towards the end of the year...I don't have much of a bump yet," she said. So by the time she celebrates her first Christmas in her new Essex home, the TV star should have welcomed the new addition to the family.

She added: "But my muffin tops are growing at a rapid speed. I love them, my little side cushions, they make me think about having Rex on the hip and the baby on the other."

This will be Stacey's fourth child since she is already a doting mum to three sons: Zach, 13, Leighton, nine, and Rex, two. Joe is also father to son Harry, who he shares with ex-girlfriend Emma Sophocleous.

The Loose Women star revealed she is due at the end of the year

Stacey revealed her pregnancy by sharing a new photo on her Instagram feed in which she stood in the garden with her family while Leighton held aloft a picture of the baby scan.

Next to them was a picnic table that featured the handprints of Stacey's children, and another picture of the baby scan.

Stacey and Joe's pregnancy announcement

"We are growing another pickle," she wrote. "We've never felt so grateful... I have no words. We didn't think we would get the chance.

"We love you all to the moon and back. Lots of love From Me, Joe, Harry, Zach, Leighton, Rex, and our little pickle."

Stacey also opened up about her plans to postpone her wedding, which was scheduled for this summer. She said the couple didn't want their upcoming baby to be absent from their wedding photos.

