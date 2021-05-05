Stacey Solomon's fans react as she reveals harsh parenting criticism The Loose Women star is a devoted mum

Stacey Solomon opened up on Wednesday about some of the criticism she received when she first got pregnant.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Loose Women panellist confessed that a short clip she'd previously shared of her two oldest sons hugging had made her emotional.

As she explained in the heartfelt video, she got pregnant with her oldest son Zachary, now 13, when she was just 17, and faced a lot of criticism.

"When you get pregnant at 17, everyone looks at you like you're going to fail and be an absolutely terrible parent," the star admitted.

She then went on: "And then they grow up and they turn out to be really nice people and you're like, 'I did it, even though you thought I was an absolute disgrace.' Oh my god," the clearly emotional star then laughed.

Stacey later revealed that her loyal followers had sent her many kind messages of support after her video – including several who had been through something similar.

Rex is Stacey and Joe's youngest son

"Same! I was a teen mum. My son will be 18 on Friday… The most kind, generous, polite, helpful, loving kid," one wrote.

Another commented: "It's the best feeling knowing you've proved them all wrong. You be you!"

Stacey added a moving caption to the screenshot of her messages, which read: "Never let anyone make you feel like you are not enough. You are. You always will be. Keep going…"

The family recently moved to their dream home in the countryside

The sweet star is now happily settled at her new home, Pickle Cottage, with her fiancé Joe Swash, their one-year-old son Rex, and her two older sons, Zachary and nine-year-old Leighton.

Joe also has a son, Harry, from a former relationship.

Stacey and Joe, who have been together since 2015, are planning to marry at their lavish new home in the Essex countryside later this year.

