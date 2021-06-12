We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Unpacking her favourite floral pieces for summer, Stacey Solomon just stepped out in the chicest River Island dress – and fans are obsessed. Returning to the Loose Women panel on Friday, the presenter dressed her growing baby bump in a multicoloured mini complete with puffed sleeves and a deep V-neckline.

Stacey showed off her baby bump on Friday's episode of Loose Women

Adorned in the sweetest blue, green and yellow flowers, Stacey's dress has sadly sold out already, but we've found a number of gorgeous alternatives from the high street.

Looking lovelier than ever, Stacey accessorised her floral frock with a silver necklace and a matching charm bracelet. Braiding her fiery red locks in a side plait with loosely curled tresses at the front, she rocked her go-to makeup combo – a smokey copper eyeshadow teamed with bronzer and a soft nude lip gloss – so glam!

Returning to Loose Women for the first time since announcing her pregnancy, Stacey's maternity style is already a big hit with fans, and we can't wait to see what she wears next.

The TV star recently took to Instagram to share the news, posting an adorable photo of her family posing with a baby scan.

Stacey recently announced her pregnancy on Instagram

Captioning the image, Stacey wrote:

"We are growing another pickle. We've never felt so grateful...I have no words. We didn't think we would get the chance. We love you all to the moon and back. Lots of love From Me, Joe, Harry, Zach, Leighton, Rex, and our little pickle."

While fans were delighted for both Stacey and her fiancee Joe Swash, the news sparked a number of questions, with one asking whether she and Joe would be getting married before their little "pickle" arrived.

"We are going to move it back a bit," she replied, "maybe not until next year but we both said we'd be a bit gutted to look back at pictures and all of our babies weren't there. So, for the sake of a few months we will do it when they're all here."

VIDEO: Stacey Solomon teases wedding venue in new home video

Fans are no doubt excited to see Stacey's "dream" wedding dress, especially after she shared sketches of the design on social media. Featuring a deep V-neckline, pretty embroidery, a flowing skirt with a centre split and a delicate train that runs from the shoulders down to the floor, we have no doubt that the presenter will look absolutely beautiful.

