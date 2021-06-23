Victoria Beckham shares heartfelt family note – and it's the sweetest thing The Spice Girls star has a special relationship with her mum

Victoria Beckham is a fan of surprises, often taking to Instagram to share the details of husband David Beckham's birthday decorations, or the unexpected meals made for her by her youngest, Harper Seven.

On Wednesday, VB was treated to a different kind of surprise – and it's the sweetest thing.

Posting a video to her Instagram Story, the former Spice Girl revealed to her 29 million followers that she had been gifted a stunning bouquet of flowers, alongside a heartfelt note handwritten by her mum, Jackie.

"SO I've just got these beautiful flowers from my mum… How sweet!" said Victoria, unveiling the showstopping bouquet of white flowers.

Accompanying the bouquet, Victoria held a note from her mother which read: "Thank you for being a wonderful daughter and son in law," proving that David is quite the hit with his in-laws!

Victoria replied: "Thank you so much @jackie.adams. We love you so so much!!"

The fashion designer has an incredibly close relationship with her parents, Jackie and Anthony. She recently posted a series of loving photos of herself with her mum together over the years, including one of herself as a newborn – and fans were shocked at how similar the mother-daughter duo looked.

In the snap, a baby Victoria sits in Jackie's arms as her mother lovingly gazes down upon her daughter, who is dressed in the cutest white outfit with multi-coloured button details.

Another image sees a smiling teenage Victoria on the slopes with Jackie, and a third shows her grinning at the camera as she wraps an arm around her mum at a dinner table.

The Beckham family are a very tight-knit brood, proved when they took social media to share their love for one another for Father's Day on Sunday.

22-year-old Brooklyn Beckham stunned fans with an unrecognizable photo of his dad from the early 2000s, to which VB replied: "We love and miss you so much."

