Victoria Beckham's new photo of David and Harper will melt your heart The former Spice Girl took to Instagram

Victoria Beckham took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the most adorable photo of her husband David and their nine-year-old daughter Harper, calling the superstar footballer "the best daddy".

In the heart-melting snaps, David firstly planted a kiss on his daughter and then gave her a sweet hug.

David revealed earlier in the day that he and Harper had spent the day at a local farm, where they picked their own dinner!

In the famous dad's photos, Harper could be seen smiling from ear to ear as she got stuck in, and seemed to be having the best time surrounded by fresh produce.

Across the images, David penned sweet messages including "reach for the stars pretty girl", "my clever little florist" and "love you".

Once they were done picking dinner, David and Harper made some amazing autumnal wreaths for their home.

Harper is shaping up to be a total foodie, and can often be seen cooking on her parents' social media pages.

Also on Tuesday, former Spice Girl Victoria could be seen posing in the family kitchen with her youngest child, revealing that they'd baked some sweet treats.

"Baking with mummy X," the mum-of-four captioned the post on Instagram Stories, as the pair held up what appeared to be a Rice Krispies traybake to the camera.

One of the main ingredients of the decadent snack is marshmallows, which help bind the cereal together, so we're not surprised they chose casual outfits for their messy kitchen experiment!

Harper was dressed in a dark jumper, while her mum donned a tan coloured hoodie that appeared to be from her Reebox X Victoria Beckham collection.

