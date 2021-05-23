David Beckham reveals daughter Harper stole his phone for this sweet reason The football star was left laughing at his daughter's mischievous selfies

David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham have an incredibly close bond with their four children Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Seven and love sharing their mischievous moments on social media.

On Sunday, David shared a hilarious screenshot to his Instagram story of daughter Harper leaving several selfies on his iPhone without him knowing.

Clearly amused at his daughter's actions, David wrote: "When someone gets hold of your phone" with a laughing face emoji.

Nine-year-old Harper left multiple photos of herself sipping on a hot drink – most probably to leave dad David a funny surprise when he next went to his camera roll!

The cheeky 9-year-old left an array of silly selfies on her Dad's phone

Harper Seven is the youngest of David and Victoria's four children and is also their only daughter. Her selfies aren't the first time the young star has been caught being cheeky with her parents.

Earlier this month, the former Spice Girl Victoria captured a funny mother-and-daughter exchange in a sweet video posted to her Instagram Story, where Harper asked what she was blending so early in the morning.

"Good morning mummy! What is that? Is it a frozen margarita?" asked the nine-year-old.

Stunned by her daughter's hilarious assumption, Victoria gasped before saying: "It is 7.30 in the morning, it is not a frozen margarita, I am going to the gym!"

Harper posed at the Beckham's luxury Cotswolds home

The doting mum also admitted to greatly missing her eldest son Brooklyn in a post last weekend, who is currently in the US and believed to be living in New York with his fiancée Nicola Peltz.

In the adorable tribute post, the former Spice Girl shared a shirtless photo of her son as she wrote: "We miss you @brooklynbeckham and @nicolaannpeltz! (on photography duty!) kisses xx"

Victoria posted a heartwarming photo of her and son Brooklyn

"We miss you so much!" commented Nicola, who is soon to be VB's daughter-in-law after 22-year-old Brooklyn proposed in July last year.

