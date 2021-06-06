David Beckham posts new photo of lookalike daughter Harper and fans say the same thing The star shares four children with wife Victoria Beckham

David Beckham took to Instagram on Sunday to post a new snapshot of his daughter Harper, and she looked so grown up. What's more, with her long blonde hair and sweet smile, the similarity with her dad was obvious to see.

The nine-year-old was pictured kneeling on a pier in front of a large pond, on which two swans could be seen swimming in the background.

David captioned the photo: "Pretty girl keeping an eye on our new little friends. #HarperSeven."

It was a lovely scene, but there was one specific detail that prompted several of David's followers to pass comment – Harper's footwear!

The youngster topped off her casual T-shirt and leggings look with Air Jordans that gave the sneakerheads among her dad's fans some serious shoe envy.

They rushed to the comment section to share their appreciation for Harper's trainers, with one writing: "A-air J-jordan," another adding: "Jordans [crying emoji]" and a third chiming in: "The way she creasing the Jordans."

David's fans were quick to compliment the sweet photo

Whether dressed up or down, it's clear that young Harper is following in the footsteps of her ultra-stylish mum, fashion designer Victoria.

Some of David's other fans simply commented on how lovely the little girl looked, writing: "OMG So cuteee," and: "Daddy's girl".

David is very close to his youngest child, and last month shared some more photos of young Harper – although he hadn't taken them!

The star dotes on his nine-year-old daughter

Instead, the former footballer posted a hilarious screenshot to his Instagram Stories which showed that his daughter had taken a series of selfies on his iPhone without him knowing.

The nine-year-old left multiple photos of herself sipping on a hot drink on her dad's camera roll, which he found the next time he picked up his mobile.

A clearly amused David captioned the sweet pictures: "When someone gets hold of your phone" adding a laughing emoji.

