Charley Webb melts hearts in adorable video with baby Ace

Charley Webb is a doting mum to three young sons, and although she's been open about their naughty antics, this time her youngest son Ace was so sweet.

Charley shares Ace, one, with her husband Matthew Wolfenden, and they also have two other young sons, Buster, 11, and Bowie, five.

WATCH: Charley Webb thanks fans for support amid parenting struggle

In a sweet video shared on her Instagram Stories, Ace was all dressed up in his pyjamas, which featured a cute spinning wheel design, with a brown dummy in his mouth.

"Morning," she said at her young child, who then repeated it back at her. Charley then asked the young tot to take his dummy out and repeat himself, which he promptly did before putting it back in.

"Can you blow a little kiss?" she then asked, although Ace cheekily responded "no". But when Charley asked if he could give her a kiss, the youngster happily obliged – how sweet!

Although Charley was barely visible in the clip, it was clear that Ace did give him his mum a small kiss, even though he kept his dummy in.

The Emmerdale star recently shared an adorable snap of her three boys together as the family enjoyed a picnic out in the sun.

Charley had a sweet morning with Ace

The boys enjoyed some good-natured wrestling, and Ace managed to clamber on top and was clearly smiling with delight.

The star has been praised for her honest approach to parenting, and she often reaches out to fans when she faces a small dilemma.

Back in April, she admitted that she struggled to feel "in charge" after she had a disagreement with her son Bowie about what he was allowed to wear to school.

The argument arose after Bowie decided to wear ripped tracksuit bottoms for a P.E. lesson, something that the 33-year-old was firmly against.

"We had a huge like, twenty-minute debate…" she explained, in a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories, before going on to add: "So technically, I'm not in control, he is."

Charley and Matthew share three children

After receiving several comments from her followers, she posted a new video thanking people for their support.

Walking as she talked, the busy mum said: "Some of your messages are making me laugh out loud. Laugh. Out. Loud."

Charley went on: "And the people that are with me, thank you. Because all my friends have really well-behaved children and I don't. They're feral, absolutely feral."

