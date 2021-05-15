Charley Webb's adorable morning in with family is just so sweet This is so sweet!

Although Charley Webb is sometimes left frustrated by her children's naughty antics, it appears that the Emmerdale star had a quiet morning on Saturday.

The actress shared a picture of her son Ace playing with some LEGO alongside her husband, Matthew Wolfenden.

Charley and Matthew have three sons together, Buster, aged 11, Bowie, aged five and Ace, aged one.

"Lego mornings," Charley wrote alongside the photo which saw her husband and son attempting to construct something while boxes of LEGO laid in front of them.

Ace looked adorable in some grey pyjamas, while Matthew rocked an incredibly casual look with a vest top, shorts and a beanie hat.

The doting dad also flashed his incredible arm tattoo, which stretches from his shoulder all the way down to his wrist.

The family had a quiet morning in

There's no wonder Charley added a heart sticker to the post!

The star's afternoon is a looking a bit busier following her relaxing morning, as she headed out to a David Lloyd's fitness club alongside three kids.

Charley recently had a small scare after she was involved in a painful car accident, but she did find a glimmer of sunshine after the event.

Speaking directly to fans, she said she was glad that her youngest son Ace hadn't been in the car alongside her, fearing that it would have been a "different story".

The 33-year-old candidly shared that she had woken up in a lot of pain following the collision and was heading to the chiropractor as a result.

Charley and Matthew share three children together

The actress also explained how the accident had occurred. "I was driving home yesterday and somebody smashed into the back of my car on the motorway," she said.

Charley went on: "I was still, there had been a traffic jam and the girl was really apologetic, bless her, but I'd been stationary for quite a while so she obviously wasn't concentrating or watching where she was going because she came right into the back of me.

"And it wasn't actually that big of an impact - I didn't jerk forward or anything. It's just people not concentrating on what they're doing."

