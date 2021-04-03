Charley Webb pulled out all the stops to make sure her son Buster had a birthday to remember after feeling "bad" that it was his second celebrated during lockdown.

The Emmerdale star posted a video to her Instagram Stories, revealing she had hired a huge Pokémon-inspired tent to ring in Buster's 11th year.

Speaking over the video, Charley said: "Very excited we have got a Pokémon tent for Buster’s birthday. How cute is this, boys?"

Captioning the clip, the mum-of-three added: "Pokémon tent for Buster's birthday arrived yesterday. They've been in it ever since.

"I felt so bad for him having another lockdown birthday. Especially his last one in primary school."

As she entered the ginormous tent, fans could see that lining the pathway were red, black and white balloons, with miniature Pikachus scattered around the outside space.

There was also a blackboard easel that read: "Happy 11th birthday Buster," placed at the entrance.

Charley hired a Pokemon-inspired tent for Buster's 11th birthday

Inside was another spectacular sight, with four miniature beds set up with bedding and red pillows. In front of each one were small tables, with each having its own lantern, faux plant and an adorable Pokémon character.

It wasn't just the birthday boy who seemed thrilled with his surprise, his brothers Bowie, five, and one-year-old Ace were also caught on camera excitedly jumping around as they admired their new surroundings for the night.

Buster's birthday comes after Charley – who is married to Emmerdale co-star Matthew Wolfenden – revealed how a "terrible parenting" mistake almost cost him his place at his chosen secondary school.

Each bed came with its own table

Last month, the actress admitted that due to the excitement of finding out that her eldest child had been accepted into his first-choice school, she forgot to actually confirm his place.

Charley explained on her Instagram Stories: "So basically when we got the letter, I read the first sentence that he'd got in. I got so over-excited. But I did then go back and read the letter, but because I was so overwhelmed and happy that we didn't have to appeal, I just failed to store the information in my brain.

Charley shares three sons with husband Matthew Wolfenden

"So he nearly lost his place in the school and the schools around where we live are so difficult to get into, so I don't know what I would have done."

Beating herself up over the miscommunication, Charley branded herself a "terrible" parent after confessing that she even forgot to apply for her son, Bowie, to attend primary school.

She added: "So Bowie I never applied for primary school, and Buster I nearly lost him his high school place! I don't really know what's wrong with me, I don't know how to keep information in my brain. Just terrible parenting!"

