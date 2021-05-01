Charley Webb shares heartmelting photos with son following cute night in The star is currently battling a mystery illness

Charley Webb is currently battling a mystery illness, so she ended up having an adorable night in with her son Bowie.

Charley is a doting mum to three children, Buster, aged 11, Bowie, aged five, and Ace, aged one. She shares all three children with her husband and Emmerdale co-star, Matthew Wolfenden.

On Friday night, the actress had a film night with Bowie, but she was less than impressed with his choice of movie snack.

"I'm not even joking. He's in my bed for a film night, went down to get a snack and brought back a plate of Parma ham," she wrote alongside a photo of her in bed with Bowie and the youngster triumphantly holding up a slice of the ham. "I'm not impressed," she added.

But the next morning, Charley sweetly revealed that her young son had spent the night sleeping by her side.

Alongside a photo of the youngster still asleep, she wrote: "This little squish slept in Mama's bed. So precious."

Bowie had a strange choice for a movie snack

And when Bowie woke up, he and younger brother Ace began painting, as Charley shared a snap of the pair doing some "Saturday colouring" with some large crayons.

The Emmerdale star is currently battling a mystery illness, which could be sinusitis. In a video, she shared an update, explaining: "So since I spoke to you all about what's the best thing for sinusitis, which I've been to the doctors, don't actually know if it is that, but it's got so much worse.

"My head has been pounding beyond belief." The star then motioned to various parts of her head, saying: "Thumping up here, in here, really bad. And not only when I bend over, it comes all the time.

"Yesterday was the worst, so I don't know if that's common for sinusitis, but it's so bad."

Although Bowie was well-behaved in this instance, the youngster has occasionally gone against Charley's wishes, like when he wore some ripped tracksuit bottoms for P.E, even though she'd asked for something different.

The youngster spent the night alongside his mum

"We had a huge like, twenty-minute debate…" the actress said, in a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories, before she added: "So technically, I'm not in control, he is."

After she received several comments from her followers, the stunning 33-year-old posted a new video thanking people for their support.

Walking as she talked, the busy mum said: "Some of your messages are making me laugh out loud. Laugh. Out. Loud."

Charley went on: "And the people that are with me, thank you. Because all my friends have really well-behaved children and I don't. They're feral, absolutely feral."

