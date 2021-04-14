Charley Webb thanks fans for support amid parenting struggle The Emmerdale star is a doting mum-of-three

Charley Webb revealed on Wednesday that she is struggling with feeling "in charge" when it comes to her five-year-old son Bowie.

The confession came after a disagreement, which saw the little boy wearing ripped tracksuit bottoms for P.E despite her asking him to choose something else.

"We had a huge like, twenty-minute debate…" the Emmerdale actress said, in a series of videos posted to her Instagram Stories, before going on to add: "So technically, I'm not in control, he is."

After receiving several comments from her followers, the stunning 33-year-old posted a new video thanking people for their support.

Charley Webb thanks fans for support in candid message

Walking as she talked, the busy mum said: "Some of your messages are making me laugh out loud. Laugh. Out. Loud."

Charley went on: "And the people that are with me, thank you. Because all my friends have really well-behaved children and I don't. They're feral, absolutely feral."

Bowie, right, is Charlie's middle son

Charley and her husband and co-star Matthew Wolfenden are also parents to 11-year-old Buster and little Ace, 21 months.

The mum-of-three has endeared herself to her social media followers through her down-to-earth approach to parenting and candid portrayal of family life.

Last month, she asked fans for help following an incident with her youngest son, after the little boy ruined his pyjamas by tipping the dog's water bowl over his head.

The actress shares three sons with her husband Matthew

Videos posted on Charley's Instagram Stories showed the tot wearing grey and white pyjamas which were wet down one side, while half of his blonde curly hair had been dampened by the water.

"Cheese," Ace grinned, as his mum filmed him running around the kitchen. The star didn't find the situation nearly as amusing, however.

She responded: "Yeah you can say cheese as much as you want. He's in his lovely pyjamas and he's just tipped the dog bowl of water over his head."

