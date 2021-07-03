Charley Webb shares incredible unseen baby photo of son Buster

Charley Webb has shared a throwback photo of her son Buster as an infant - and we can't get over how precious he looks!

The Emmerdale star was clearly in the mood for a trip down memory lane on Saturday afternoon and posted the previously unseen photo of her eldest son, who is now 11-years-old to Instagram Stories.

"Baby Buster. How cute?" she wrote over the snap, which shows her son peacefully snoozing in her arms. Despite looking barely more than few months old, baby Buster can be seen with an impressive amount of hair on his head.

While the photo is adorable, we can't help wonder if Charley unearthed the snap while scrolling through her camera roll to pass the time earlier in the week after she was left bed-bound by a "horrendous" bug.

The actress, who also shares five-year-old Bowie and Ace, one, with her husband, Matthew Wolfenden, revealed she had been struck down a mystery illness on Wednesday, telling her followers: "I've been in bed since last night with a sickness bug. It's one of the worst I've ever had, I feel so ill. I've been in and out of sleep all day."

Charley shared the previously unseen snap to Instagram Stories

She continued: "I don't remember the last time I have not got up out of bed but I just couldn't move," adding that she even had a friend come to look after her children as she recovered.

However, on Thursday, she updated fans and explained that although she was feeling better, her two oldest sons had also been hit by the bug. "I'm back where I belong this morning but it's been a rough night in the Wolfie household," she said before revealing that everyone was now feeling fine. Phew!

