Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden enjoyed a romantic break over the weekend, which included a dinner date followed by a night at a stunning hotel.

The Emmerdale actress – who is mum to sons Buster, 11, Bowie, five, and Ace, 21 months – showed off her pretty date night outfit on her Instagram Stories as she asked fans for fashion advice.

Posing in the mirror of their hotel bathroom, Charley displayed her endless legs in denim shorts which she teamed with patterned tights and an oversized white shirt, but she couldn't decide whether to tuck it in or leave it loose. She finished off her look with a denim jacket and black heeled boots, and wore her blonde ombre hair in loose curls.

The TV star also gave her followers a tour of their hotel room, which had a large double bed topped with white sheets, a cordoned off lounge area and a separate walk-in shower and freestanding bathtub.

But it appears as though Charley's outfit on Sunday was not so carefully selected – as she forgot to pack another pair of shoes!

The Emmerdale star looked gorgeous in denim shorts and an oversized shirt

Modelling an oversized blue jumper dress, the mum-of-three was forced to wear her heeled boots again. She wrote: "Had to leave the hotel like this...another day, another forgotten something that makes me look like a fool," and added: "Forgot my trainers."

Charley often turns to her fans for advice, whether that's for fashion, parenting or beauty. Recently, she asked them what colour she should dye her hair – whether to keep her roots dark with lighter caramel ends or to go brighter blonde like she's had in the past.

Charley suffered a fashion mishap on Sunday

She shared a photo of herself from 2015 which showed her with honey-coloured highlights and long straight hair she had tucked behind her shoulders.

"This was in Paris for my birthday, We only had Buster, I got pregnant with Bowie a month after this," she told fans, before adding the poll: "Blonde. Stay dark."

