5 best kids beach shoes & water shoes: From Crocs to M&S & baby Birkenstocks

Whether you’re hopping on a plane or you have a staycation planned, you’ve no doubt got something fun planned for summer. If you have little ones, don’t forget about their beach shoes!

If your hols include a beach, pool or lake situation then having a good pair of water shoes in your suitcase makes everything a whole lot easier. We’ve rounded up the best ones below so you don’t have to go trawling the web for them…

Best kids beach shoes for summer 2021

Kids' Green Monster Clogs, £9, M&S

Available sizes: Children's size 5 to children’s size 12

Perfect for little monsters, these clogs are a favourite with M&S shoppers, who often buy multiple pairs. They’re waterpoof, grip proof and easy to clean. You can shop the full range of Marks & Spencer beach clogs here.

Top review: “Love these, purchased again after last years as so happy with them. They are comfortable, practical, durable and easy to wash. Thanks M&S for a great product with a great price.”

100 kids aquashoes (available in coral and turquoise), £6.99, Decathlon

Available sizes: Children’s size 9.5 to adults size 2.5

These are designed to be worn while swimming in the sea and exploring rocks on the shore – they remove the danger of little ones cutting their feet on sharp stones. The reviews do say they are quite narrow, and several parents ordered a size up for a more comfortable fit, so bear that in mind.

Top review: “Kids used these for scout camp, and they were fabulous when we went walking in the river in the Cotswold, kept there feet from getting cut on the stones.”

Crocs unisex classic clog, from £14.57 (depending on colour), Amazon

Available sizes: Children’s size 4 to adult size 6

Crocs are the original beach shoe that spawned all the copies. The advantage of shelling out for the real deal is they tend to last longer and wear much better than other models. They’re a bit more pricey, but you can find bargains on Amazon, like the ones above. They’re available in a rainbow of colours, but some colours are more expensive than others, so check before you add to basket!

Top review: “Perfect summer kids shoes! So much so that I’ve bought another pair when my son outgrew the first one. Easy for younger kids to get on and off themselves, really comfortable and airy for when it’s warm outside or just easy shoes for them to put on themselves to go into the garden. Seem to be really durable as well. Easy to wash.”

Summer Garden & Swim shoes (available in pink and blue), £12, Jojo Maman Bebe

Available sizes: Chliden’s size 3 to Children’s size 11

If you’re heading to beach with a toddler (and bigger kids too to be fair) , these are perfect. They are made from quick drying neoprane, have a special flexible grippy sole and protect little feel from sharp stones and sand and can be worn while swimming too.

Top review: “The fitting is very wide, which suits my child’s foot. I particularly love the wide velcro opening, which allowed my six-year-old to get them on and off easily by herself and she was comfy and safe while swimming and climbing on the rocks. Very pleased with these having spent some time looking for some that would both fit snugly and be easy for her to get on herself.”

Birkenstock pink rio Eva sandals, £25, Schuch

Available sizes: Children’s size 6 to adult size 3

Birkenstock are famous for their super comfy sandals and they’ve released some amazing waterproof kids sandals that are perfect for the beach or pool. Modelled on the cork original, it’s made from ultra-lightweight and highly flexible EVA – a high-quality, odor-neutral synthetic material which has been tested for harmful substances and is shock-absorbent, waterproof, and skin-friendly. Also available in blue, here and black, here.

Top review: “Light and comfortable for my five-year-old. She loves them and also finds the buckles easy to do herself.”

