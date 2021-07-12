Kate Garraway shares 'heartbreaking' post of her son Billy The GMB presenter had a very disappointed 11-year-old…

Good Morning Britain host Kate Garraway was left devastated following England's loss in the Euros 2020 final on Sunday, but left a powerful message to the team.

In an all too relatable post, Kate shared a rare photo of her son William (Billy) with his head in a pillow following England's final penalty shootout in the final. The mother-of-two wrote: "God it’s heartbreaking isn’t it - but thank you #englandteam for getting us close enough to feel a united moment of joy - and for giving a whole new generation a chance to believe."

Fans rushed to the comments to support Kate after revealing her son's "heartbreaking" reaction.

"Yes they did us proud. United us all. Takes courage to step up to take penalties. Bring in the World Cup," wrote one, whilst another agreed: "Definitely, it’s been amazing to have some escapism and something to look forward to, we’ve definitely needed it."

Sympathising with Kate, a doting parent commented: "Seeing the kids upset is the worst… but yes. - let’s be proud of this wonderful young England team!"

Kate had to deal with a very disappointed 11-year-old

Kate's post comes after the star shared a sweet video of her 11-year-old son Billy running through her North London home she shares with husband Derek Draper and their two children.

The young football fan was celebrating England's remarkable win against Denmark in the semi-finals on Wednesday. "YAAAAAAAAS!!! #thedreamisalive - #itscominghome The final - actually a FINAL ps no celebrating 11 yr olds were hurt in the filming of this video," wrote Kate, who was equally excited at the news.

Kate was spotted getting to the England spirit as she arrived at Smooth Radio

Joking with the star, fans asked if Kate had work the following morning – the celebrations didn't stop in the Garraway household that evening!

"Great to see them so happy," commented one fan, whilst another sweetly shared: "Hope Derek is doing well and wearing ear plugs!"

