Ewan McGregor, 50, welcomes fifth child after secret pregnancy: see first photo

Ewan McGregor and his girlfriend Mary Elizabeth Winstead have welcomed their first baby together, it has been revealed. The star's eldest child, daughter Clara, was the first to reveal the happy news in a touching post shared on Instagram.

"Welcome to the world little brother. Congratulations to my Dad & Mary - this is the greatest gift," Clara, 25, wrote alongside two sweet photos showing her with her newborn sibling.

Clara's younger sister Esther, 19, also shared a post on social media – and appeared to reveal the little boy's name. "Met my little brother looking like a pirate. I recommend!" she captioned three pictures. "Welcome to the family little Laurie."

Ewan and Mary managed to keep news of her pregnancy a complete secret and the 36-year-old actress was not photographed with a baby bump.

The new arrival is the fifth child for Ewan and the first for Elizabeth. The Star Wars star shares four daughters with his ex-wife, Eve Mavrakis: Clara, Esther, Jamyan, 20, and Anouk, ten. The former couple were married for 22 years before he filed for divorce in January 2018.

Mary, meanwhile, split from her husband Riley Stearns in May 2017 after seven years of marriage.

In January 2020, the Fargo actress spoke to Glamour UK about moving on after the end of that relationship. "I got divorced a couple of years ago, which was a scary, crazy thing for me because I had been with the same person since I was 18 years old, and that was what I knew," she said.

"I was really starting new as an adult for the first time in my life. For me that was a big turning point, being OK with changing, accepting that change is a good thing and that it's OK not to know where that change is going to take you."

