Gemma Atkinson calls on fans for reassurance on her parenting of two-year-old Mia The Strictly star shares a daughter with Gorka Marquez

Former Strictly Come Dancing star Gemma Atkinson celebrated her daughter's second birthday last week with fiancé Gorka Marquez – and fans were left in disbelief at how quickly two-year-old Mia had grown.

First time mum Gemma often takes to Instagram to share adorable moments of Mia as she grows up, from hilarious videos of her dancing to celebrating her baby milestones, but also likes to seek parenting advice from her fans.

On Saturday, the 36-year-old star posted on her Instagram Story looking for reassurance from fellow parents that she was doing the right thing to prevent little Mia from choking on her breakfast.

"I chop them so small but I know how slippery they are so can't relax while she's eating them," penned Gemma, who explained to fans that she chops the fruit into halves, and then halves again, to ensure her daughter doesn't choke.

Gemma shared an adorable photo of Mia tucking into her breakfast

As Mia tucked into a delicious healthy bowl of grapes, chia seeds and Greek yoghurt, a worried Gemma told her followers that giving her daughter grapes was a stressful moment to be a parent.

Gemma recently opened up to her followers about her own fears for her health, admitting she had taken the leap to discover the truth about her heart health after "putting it off for almost 20 years".

Gemma shared her concerns with fans

The star tragically lost her father when she was just 17 to a heart attack, and candidly told fans her fears for Mia's future. "I’d hate for Mia to go through what I went through age 17. With what’s happened of late it’s proof that just because we can look fit and healthy, it isn’t always the case that our hearts are functioning correctly. I’m excited but also nervous of what the outcome will be as I’ve always wondered if heart disease is hereditary."

Luckily, Gemma shared that her results were hugely positive, revealed that her heart had the health of a 24-year-old male.