Kate Garraway's curve-hugging GMB outfit is too stunning for words

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Garraway looked beautiful as she returned to Good Morning Britain on Thursday, wowing in a pretty pink outfit to appear on the show.

The star looked happy and radiant in a snap that was taken behind-the-scenes at the news programme, modelling her floral top with puff sleeves and a pair of figure-flattering pencil trousers.

MORE: See inside Kate Garraway's fun family home

No doubt Kate was dressed by ITV stylist Debbie Harper for the show, and we've spotted that the star's gorgeous top is a River Island buy. It looks as though the presenter chose to wear it back to front, however, to give it a higher neckline. Nifty!

Kate looked pretty in pink

Even better, the statement blouse is reduced to just £12.99 in the River Island sale.

RELATED: 8 GMB stars' beautiful weddings: From Kate Garraway to Ben Shephard

Kate teamed her look with a gorgeous pair of waist-cinching trousers in a similar pink shade, which could be from a number of her favourite high street retailers.

Floral blouse, £12.99, River Island

It comes after the star's ITV colleague Lorraine Kelly spoke out about Kate's husband Derek and his continuing health battle, revealing that it had affected the whole team at ITV.

MORE: Kate Garraway details emotional first holiday without Derek Draper

"It hit us all really hard when Kate's husband got Covid - he got it very badly of course," she told MailOnline. "With that and having Dr Hillary [Jones] on our team, we were so on it at ITV. Everything was done so well in terms of safety and social distancing and hand-washing."

The Power of Hope by Kate Garraway, £10, Amazon

Kate's bravery and strength was recently shown in a candid ITV documentary, Kate Garraway: Finding Derek. She has also released her book, entitled The Power of Hope. The personal diary documents Kate's account of the "devastating impact" coronavirus has had on her husband and their two children.

The positive star has often spoken out about her family's experiences as they continue to look after Derek at home, keeping fans updated on GMB and on social media. Earlier in June, she enjoyed a holiday in Cornwall with her parents and children Darcey and Billy, telling her followers it was full of love and "very emotional".

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.