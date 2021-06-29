Ayda Field baffles fans with latest video of children Fans couldn't work out if the family were on vacation in Paris

Robbie Williams and Ayda Field have the sweetest children together, and often take to Instagram to share hilarious snaps of their mischievous moments and heart-melting videos as they grow up. But their latest video has divided fans as the family, who are usually based in LA, appeared to enjoy a trip to Paris despite the current travel restrictions.

Although the couple choose to keep their four children's faces private, fans are still given an insight into the lives of Theodora, eight, Charlton, six, Colette (Coco) two and Beau, one – and we can't get enough of how cute Ayda's latest video is!

WATCH: Ayda Field shares adorable video of daughter Coco on family trip

Proving the mother-of-four has an unbreakable bond with her youngest daughter Coco, Ayda took to social media on Monday to share an adorable video of Coco running up to her at the fairground and jumping into her arms for a hug. So sweet!

"Me and my Coco" penned Ayda, who looked so stylish in a pair of denim skinny jeans, cream heeled boots and a patterned white blouse.

Little Coco looked equally as chic in a nude jumpsuit, complete with cute sleeve ruffles and an open back which she wore with a trendy pair of Veja trainers.

Fans thought the Williams family were in Paris

Fans, however, were quick to comment on the family trip, divided over their right to travel. "How come the Americans are allowed to travel to all these places when your vaccines are in the same boat as us but we're not allowed to travel?? But is a lovely sweet video," commented a puzzled fan.

Another fan wrote: "This could be somewhere in Cali?" not convinced the family had flown to Europe for their latest vacation.

It's not the first time the doting mum has posted a video of her daughter. Earlier this month, Ayda shared a hilarious clip of Coco joining in with dad Robbie's workout. The tot tried her hand at yoga, and her skills were seriously impressive.

Ayda looked glam in Parisian chic as she enjoyed a day with the children

"Are you doing yoga Coco? Are you doing yoga with daddy?" Ayda asked her daughter, who simply replied "yeah" as she continued with her morning flow.

The video also shared a rare glimpse into the Williams' luxe home. Complete with large panelled windows drawing light into their vast open living space (perfect for exercising in) and a plush navy sofa, it's clear to see why the couple's homes in London, LA and Malibu are all like hotels.

