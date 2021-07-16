Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge reveals sadness after 'death in the family' The actress shared the news on Instagram

Alexandra Breckenridge shared the sad news that there has been a "death in the family" on Thursday.

The Virgin River star took to her Instagram Stories to announce that one of her beloved Silkies – a breed of chicken – was killed.

Alexandra first appeared happy and delighted as she announced that one of her chickens had laid an egg, before sharing another update later where she revealed her Silkie, Tina, had sadly passed.

WATCH: Alexandra Breckenridge shares her sadness over 'family death'

"So since we talked there's been a major development. We've discovered two more roosters – and there's been a death in the family," she began.

Appearing emotional, the actress then revealed that it was her who found the body.

She added: "One of my silkies, Tina, may you rest in peace, was not found today so we were looking around trying to find Tina, and I believe I found her body.

Alexandra shared her sadness over the death of her Silkie

"I've not unearthed it because the children were here and I didn't want them to know what happened so we just said, 'Oh she ran away.'"

Placing blame on the rest of her flock, Alexandra then panned the camera to the scene of the crime, explaining: "But I think the chickens killed her because there's feathers over here. Lots and lots of feathers, like there was a big squabble."

Alexandra lives near Atlanta, Georgia, with her husband and guitarist Casey Hooper and their two children Jack and Billie in a beautiful house that her mother helped design.

Alexandra lives with her two children and husband

"The rural areas of Georgia have an amazing sense of community we were lacking in L.A.," Alexandra told Atlanta Magazine. "We wanted our children to grow up in a place where they could play and ride their bikes that didn’t feel like a big city."

While she described the interior as a "traditional" 90s style when they first moved in with brown and red colour schemes, Alexandra's mother and interior designer Rebecca Cartwright helped transform it into an "eclectic, boho" family home.

