Gogglebox star Izzi Warner delighted her followers when she shared a sweet snapshot of her two children on Tuesday.

The TV star enjoyed some play-time in her garden with her son Bobby, four, and eight-month-old daughter Bessie.

In the snap, little Bessie looks like she's having a great time as she sits in a swing which is being dutifully pushed by her older brother in the background.

Captioning the photo, Izzi wrote: "Fun in the garden after school with my darlings. Also anyone else’s garden/plants being neglected now were allowed out of the house."

Fans were quick to comment over the heartwarming family moment, with many agreeing that Bessie looks just like her mum.

"Your daughter so looks just like you!! Such an adorable family!" gushed one. "Oh, wow little Bessie is the spitting image of you. She’s such a happy little baby. Congrats Izzi!" another echoed.

Fans agreed that Bessie looks just like her mum

Izzi shares her two children with her boyfriend Grant. In February, she announced her new arrival, sharing a sweet snapshot on Instagram.

She wrote: "So pleased to announce the safe arrival of our darling baby girl Bessie Rose born on 3rd February 2020 1:44pm, weighing 7lb 3oz. We are all totally smitten by her, feeling so blessed and happy. Thanks to everyone for all your well wishes xx."

Izzi shared her baby shower with fans on social media

The month before, Izzi celebrated her baby girl's impending arrival with a lavish baby shower at The Boundary House in Methley, arranged by her sister Ellie, who stars alongside her on Gogglebox.

Sharing a series of photos with her followers on Instagram, the Channel 4 star wrote: "I had such an amazing afternoon today, I feel so lucky and blessed to have such lovely family and friends who came to celebrate with me today.

"Huge thank you to you all for being there and for all the cards and gifts which I didn’t expect! Mostly a huge big thank you to my gorgeous sister @ellie__warner for organising everything, you really pulled it out of the bag everything was perfect. Countdown to meet you is officially on baby girl #feelingspoilt #allpinkeverything #2020baby."

