Amanda Kloots has shared an adorable photo of her and son ahead of Valentine's Day for a very important reason - it's the first the Talk host will spend without husband Nick Cordero.

In the photo, Amanda, who is dressed in a bright pink sweater in a nod to the holiday, can be seen cradling Elvis, one, as she plants a kiss on his head. She simply captioned the photo: "My Valentine".

While the mum-of-one was flooded with heart emojis in response to the sweet snap, some fans left touching messages for Amanda as she prepares to spend the romantic holiday without Nick, who sadly passed away last July.

He is adorable. I can only imagine what this weekend is like for you," one fan wrote. "I am so sorry for your loss. You are an amazing strong beautiful woman. I admire your courage."

Amanda Kloots shared the sweet snap of her and son Elvis

Another added: "He's such a handsome guy. I'll be thinking of you tomorrow."

Amanda and Broadway star Nick tied the knot in September 2017 and welcomed their son in 2019.

In March the following year, Nick was diagnosed with COVID-19 and was admitted to hospital in a critical condition. Tragically on 5 July 2020, after 95 days in hospital, he passed away at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in La at the age of 41.

"God has another angel in heaven now," Amanda wrote on Instagram at the time. "My darling husband passed away this morning. He was surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth. I am in disbelief and hurting everywhere.

Amanda's husband Nick passed away last year

"My heart is broken as I cannot imagine our lives without him. Nick was such a bright light. He was everyone's friend, loved to listen, help and especially talk. He was an incredible actor and musician. He loved his family and loved being a father and husband. [Our son] Elvis and I will miss him in everything we do, every day."

