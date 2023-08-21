Inside Virgin River star Alexandra Breckenridge's sentimental family home

Virgin River's Alexandra Breckenridge lives with her husband and guitarist Casey Hooper and their two children Jack and Billie in a beautiful house that her mother helped design.

The Walking Dead star shunned LA life for a quieter life in Atlanta, Georgia, with her two children being the driving force behind the life-changing decision.

"The rural areas of Georgia have an amazing sense of community we were lacking in L.A.," Alexandra told Atlanta Magazine. "We wanted our children to grow up in a place where they could play and ride their bikes that didn’t feel like a big city."

Take a look around the stunning property…

Alexandra Breckenridge's kitchen

The star showed off her impressive bread-making skills with a video inside her kitchen, which has white cupboards, grey splashback tiles, silver appliances and dark wooden floorboards.

The doting mum even positioned a small children's table next to the island unit so her little boy could paint – how cute!

While she described the interior as a "traditional" 90s style when they first moved in with brown and red colour schemes, Alexandra's mother and interior designer Rebecca Cartwright helped transform it into an "eclectic, boho" family home.

Alexandra Breckenridge's office

Alexandra posed with her baby inside their office, complete with a grey desk from Aronson Woodworks and black-and-white photography hanging on the wall. Elsewhere, there is a white bookshelf holding books, family photos and ornaments.

In 2018, she showed off new black and white wallpaper and a tall cream lamp.

Alexandra Breckenridge's living room

In a snap of Alexandra cuddling her children, she revealed the open-plan space leads into the living area where there is a large sofa for the family to relax after a long day.

Alexandra Breckenridge's dining room

There is also a dining area leading off from the kitchen, with a wooden table and chairs and a big rattan lampshade. Lots of windows and black and cream wallpaper with a muted fruit pattern finishes off the light and airy decor.

Alexandra Breckenridge's bedroom

The bedroom features a bed with a pale grey upholstered button headboard with matching grey curtains, a natural cream rug and modern glass bedside tables.

Alexandra Breckenridge's daughter's room

Alexandra showed off her daughter Billie's cute wallpaper in her bedroom, which features a wildlife scene with rabbits, blossom trees and butterflies. She captioned the 2018 snap: "Late night wallpapering with hubs for baby B.B’s room."

Alexandra Breckenridge's garden

She shared a sweet video of her daughter strutting down her driveway and wrote: "Billie. 2 years old. Already in heels." A raised garden area is filled with colourful flowers out the front of the house, and two flowerbeds sit on either side of their brick path.