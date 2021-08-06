Usain Bolt shares rare photo of baby daughter to celebrate special occasion

Olympic champion Usain Bolt has shared an adorable and rare picture of his daughter Olympia to celebrate Jamaica's independence day.

The one-year-old little girl wore a bright yellow tennis dress and matching crocs, paired with black and green hair bows to twin with the Jamaican flag.

"Happy Independence Day Jamaica, #Olympia representing," he captioned the post, but fans couldn't believe how grown up Olympia looked with one writing: "This makes me realize how time flies."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry's sprint race with Usain Bolt

"Ohh my goodness, what a real cutie cute, she is adorable," shared another.

Usain and partner Kasi Bennett welcomed twin boys in June 2021, revealing the sweet news on Father's Day. Usain and Kasi named their boys Thunder and Saint Leo.

They kept both pregnancies private, with the Olympic gold medallist and Kasi welcoming their first child on 14 June 2020, and sharing the first picture of her later that year.

Usain's snap of daughter Olympia was in honor of Jamaica's Independence Day

Usain took to Twitter in July 2020 in celebration of Kasi's birthday, and chose to share a series of mother and daughter snaps to accompany his tribute.

The parents held a gender reveal party for their firstborn bearlier in 2020, with the celebration taking place at Peter's Rock in Kingston, Jamaica as a way of letting family and friends know the sex of their baby.

As well as food, dancing and a slideshow of photos of Usain and Kasi over the years, the party featured a fireworks display which flashed pink at the end to signify that the pair will soon be welcoming a daughter.

The family shared the news of their sons in June

Usain then confirmed the news in a video that has been widely shared on TikTok, where he sat next to his girlfriend as he announced: "I just did the reveal and I'm a girl dad." Kasi rubbed her bump, pointed at her partner and smiled as she chimed in, "Girl dad central!"

Usain then jokingly threatened his daughter's future boyfriends, laughing as he said: "Any man! Any boy! Don't play with me!"

The eight-time gold medallist and his 30-year-old girlfriend have been together for six years but didn't go public with their relationship until the 2016 Olympic Games.

Read more HELLO! US stories here