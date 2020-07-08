Usain Bolt has taken to Twitter to share the very first photograph of his baby girl. The Olympic gold medallist and his partner Kasi Bennet welcomed their first child on 14 June, but this is the first time the couple have shared a picture or revealed her name. Usain took to Twitter in celebration of Kasi's birthday, and chose to share a series of mother and daughter together to accompany his tribute.

"I want to wish my gf @kasi__b a happy birthday," the 33-year-old wrote. "I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u & will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. We have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt."

Usain and Kasi held a gender reveal party for their firstborn back in March. The celebration took place at Peter's Rock in Kingston, Jamaica as a way of letting family and friends know the sex of their baby. As well as food, dancing and a slideshow of photos of Usain and Kasi over the years, the party featured a fireworks display which flashed pink at the end to signify that the pair will soon be welcoming a daughter.

Usain Bolt has shared the first photos of his baby daughter

Usain then confirmed the news in a video that has been widely shared on TikTok, where he sat next to his girlfriend as he announced: "I just did the reveal and I'm a girl dad." Kasi rubbed her bump, pointed at her partner and smiled as she chimed in, "Girl dad central!" Usain then jokingly threatened his daughter's future boyfriends, laughing as he said: "Any man! Any boy! Don't play with me!" The eight-time gold medallist and his 30-year-old girlfriend have been together for six years but didn't go public with their relationship until the 2016 Olympic Games.