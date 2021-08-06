Helen George stuns with growing baby bump in beautiful floral dress The star is due in December

Call the Midwife star Helen George is preparing for her second child with partner Jack Ashton, and the pair recently headed on a small staycation at the Fowey Hall Hotel.

The star shared several snaps from the trip, including two which featured her daughter Wren, three, and one where she sat with a friend in a gorgeous floral dress. Her companion looked equally as elegant in a denim jacket and floral skirt.

WATCH: Helen George shares adorable video of daughter Wren

Helen and her pal were both looking down, with Helen partially obscuring her growing baby bump with her arm.

Reflecting on her holiday, the 37-year-old said: "Another gorgeous stay at @foweyhall, such a special place to holiday.

"Our second time here and still can't get enough of that view. Thank you for making our stay so relaxing."

And from the photos she shared, it was clear Wren also loved the view as she excitedly pointed out to sea, while sitting on her dad's shoulders, in one of the snaps.

However, the holiday excitement did eventually get to her, as the final snap showed her dozing on a sofa, with her bucket hat pulled over her eyes to keep the sun out.

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts on the beautiful holiday snaps, with one commenting: "Oh absolutely stunning! Hope you're having a fab time!"

Helen is due in December

Another added: "Lovely photos," while a third said: "Wren in that last picture," alongside a heart eyes face emoji.

Plenty of others recalled their own previous excursions to the area, and hoped that Helen and her family were having a "lovely" time.

Helen is expecting her second child with her partner, and announced the news on Instagram in a post which showed her standing in a field wearing a floral maxi dress and smiling as she cradled her growing baby bump.

The sun shone on Helen and although her eyes were covered in large sunglasses, her happiness was plain to see. She captioned the sweet image: "Baking number 2. Due in December," adding a baby emoji.

The holiday excitement was too much for some

Last month, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant melted hearts in a photo that showed Wren kissing her bump.

The pair stood on the beach, with Helen in a black top and jeans, as her three-year-old got up on tip-toes to give her future sibling a kiss.

"The bump, Wren and far too many Cornish pasties," Helen joked, and the post was soon flooded with comments that read "bliss" and "beautiful".

