Geri Horner was in a celebratory mood on Friday as the former Spice Girls singer celebrated her 49th birthday, and to mark the event she was joined by her children and stepdaughter.

MORE: Victoria Beckham and Geri Halliwell cause a stir with iconic photo for major milestone

Although Geri often shares pictures of Bluebell, 15, and Monty, four, she's rarely pictured with her stepdaughter, Olivia, eight. Olivia is the daughter of Geri's husband Christian and his ex-partner Beverley Allen.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Geri Horner celebrates her 49th birthday in style

The Wannabe singer posted a snap of the three kids gathered around her, as she prepared to blow out the candles on her three birthday cakes – although Monty looked more interested in one of the delicious cakes!

Geri also shared some insights into her day, as she blew out the candles before also enjoying a day out clay pigeon shooting and horse riding.

"Thank you all for your lovely birthday wishes," she wrote. "It has been the most wonderful day."

The star then shared another snap from her birthday, as Christian treated her to a romantic night out. "Birthday dinner with husband."

Christian also left a loving tribute for his wife of six years, sharing several pictures of her at their Oxfordshire farmhouse, and even a short video of her dancing to It's Raining Men.

Geri turned 49 on Friday

In a heartfelt message, he wrote: "Happy Birthday to my beautiful wife. You're an amazing person and we all love you. Have a wonderful day."

MORE: Geri Horner and husband Christian stun fans with romantic horse ride

MORE: Geri Horner shares sweet picture of son Monty – and he's got a special friend

Fans flocked to the comments to share birthday wishes for Geri. "Happy birthday, hope you got spoilt," one wrote.

A second said: "Happy birthday you legend," while another joked on Christian's post: "Did she tell you what she wants, what she really really wants for her birthday?"

We're sure Geri got spoilt rotten on her big day, and the family recently had another reason to celebrate as they welcomed a new arrival.

The singer visited the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home to introduce fans to Daisy, who is a mixed shih-tzu, like her dog Harry.

Christian treated her to a romantic meal

In the post, she wrote: "Meet Daisy! She has had some health problems but she's on the mend and will be coming home with us in a few weeks. Exciting.

"She's a rescue dog from @battersea that needed a second chance in love and a family… And Daisy is a mix of shih-tzu, just like Harry (who was also from @battersea too)."

What made the post stand out even more was that Geri had managed to colour co-ordinate her entire outfit to match Daisy, as the singer showed up in an all-white jumpsuit.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.