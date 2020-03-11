Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett have revealed they are expecting a baby girl! The happy couple held a spectacular gender reveal party at Peter's Rock in Kingston, Jamaica as a way of letting family and friends know the sex of their baby. As well as food, dancing and a slideshow of photos of Usain and Kasi over the years, the party featured a fireworks display which flashed pink at the end to signify that the pair will soon be welcoming a daughter.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jack Fincham on becoming a dad

Usain then confirmed the news in a video that has been widely shared on TikTok, where he sat next to his girlfriend as he announced: "I just did the reveal and I'm a girl dad." Kasi rubbed her bump, pointed at her partner and smiled as she chimed in, "Girl dad central!" Usain then jokingly threatened his daughter's future boyfriends, laughing as he said: "Any man! Any boy! Don't play with me!" The eight-time gold medallist, 33, and his 30-year-old girlfriend have been together for six years but didn't go public with their relationship until the 2016 Olympic Games. Kasi is now heavily pregnant with the pair's first baby, but still managing to look as stylish as ever.

MORE: Jenna Dewan gives birth to a baby boy and reveals his sweet name – see the adorable first pic

Usain and Kasi are looking forward to welcoming a daughter Picture credit: The Tropixs TikTok

For the couple's gender reveal party, she wore a glamorous white ruffled V-neck Kadian Nicèly maxi dress. Six weeks ago, the stunning Jamaican posed for a snap where she cradled her baby bump while modelling a gorgeous red silk dress with a long flowing train. Her boyfriend shared the photo on his Instagram page with the caption: "I just want to say a KING or QUEEN is about to be HERE. @kasi.b."

READ: Ben Shephard shares sweet surprise for wife Annie ahead of 16th wedding anniversary

Kasi reposted the picture on her account, and has since posted two more photographs showing off her bump – one in a yellow T-shirt, and one in the ocean, wearing a black and white swimsuit. While the couple haven't revealed the exact date that their little girl is expected to join them, it seems like it won't be long – and that they'll probably keep us posted!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.