Exclusive: Robin-John Gibb and partner Megan introduce their baby boy

In a HELLO! exclusive, musician Robin-John "RJ" Gibb and his partner Megan have proudly introduced their 12-week-old son Oliver-Eugene. "He gives us beautiful smiles every day," says the son of Bee Gees star Robin, talking exclusively to the magazine at the family's home in Oxfordshire.

"It even sounds as if he's trying to speak to us. We're convinced we've already heard his first word."

The new arrival is RJ and Megan's third son and a sibling for Maxwell-Robin, eight, Theodore-Alexander, six, and Ella, 11.

"We have three Gibb brothers under one roof again," says Megan, 41, alluding to the famous Bee Gees – brothers Robin, Maurice and Barry. "Olie can certainly hit the high notes right now."

Adds RJ: "He likes being sung to, too, and when he holds his thumbs between his fingers, he reminds me of my father, who did this when he was deep in thought."

Olie was due on 20 May – the ninth anniversary of the day RJ's father Robin died aged 62, after a brave battle with cancer – but arrived two days earlier, weighing 9lb 4oz.

Baby Olie likes being sung to

He has formed a special bond with his devoted grandmother Nana Dwina, Robin's widow, who tells us: "Holding him for the first time was lovely. When Olie smiles at me, it feels as if we're connecting. This house is made for children and I can't wait to see Olie grow up and run around with his brothers and sister."

Continues Dwina: "The boys enjoy singing in the car and I can hear the harmonies in their voices, just like the Bee Gees. They're mini Gibblets," while RJ adds: "The anniversary of Dad's death was always a sad occasion, but since Olie was born, it will be a time of joy, too."

He's formed a lovely bond with Nana Dwina already

A wedding is also on the cards for the family: a week before Olie was born, RJ presented Megan with a Tiffany & Co heart-shaped platinum and diamond commitment ring to mark their ten-year relationship. "The diamonds represent the love we have for each other and our children and our strength as a family," says Megan.

"It's a pre-engagement ring," RJ adds, smiling. "When we get married, we'll have all our children around us."

