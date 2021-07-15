Kellan Lutz shares rare video of baby daughter inside stylish family home

Kellan Lutz is a doting father to five-month-old daughter Ashtyn, and proudly shared a new video of her on social media this week.

MORE: Kristen Bell's rare photo of her children has to be seen to be believed

The Twilight star took to Instagram Stories to post a cute clip of his baby girl sleeping by the window in their family home, dressed in a navy baby grow.

The footage also gave a glimpse inside the star's stylish house, featuring a cream window seat in the living room, which looks out onto a vast garden.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kellan Lutz shared an adorable video of his baby daughter Ashtyn

The FBI: Most Wanted star and his wife announced the birth of Ashtyn on social media in February, alongside a heartfelt message.

MORE: Kellan Lutz and wife Brittany mourn devastating loss of baby at six months

READ: Kellan Lutz shares sweet message to wife during time apart

Brittany, 32, wrote: "She's here," alongside polaroid photos showing herself and Kellan holding their newborn.

"Ashtyn Lilly Lutz. The day she came into the world it was snowing, raining, and freezing, but that night she was born and we woke up to sun, clear skies, and winter melting away.

"It was so symbolic considering this time last year was literally winter for our souls only to be met one year later with the brightest sunshine," she wrote, in reference to the difficult times the couple had been through trying to have a child.

Kellan Lutz and his wife Brittany are doting parents to baby daughter Ashtyn

"She ushered in a new season for us and we love her beyond comprehension."

MORE: Chicago Fire stars Daniel Kyri and Miranda Rae Mayo over the moon as familiar face joins season 10

MORE: Twilight star Kellan Lutz marries Brittany Gonzales in secret ceremony

The doting mother simply ended her post writing: "Wow." Kellan reposted his wife's emotional announcement on his own Instagram page, adding: "Birth is amazing!" alongside a heart and prayer hand emoji.

Ashtyn's arrival followed after an incredibly difficult time for the couple, who experienced a devastating pregnancy loss in 2020, six months into term.

They then announced in September that they were expecting "another little promise" in a video on Instagram.

The Twilight star is such a proud parent

Since Ashtyn's arrival, her proud parents have shared several photos of her on social media – much to the delight of fans.

At the beginning of the month, Kellan posted a cute photo of his daughter smiling in her cot, alongside the caption: "I love her little face so much and all her amazing facial expressions!"

In May, the actor posted another sweet photo of himself with his mother, who was cradling a newborn Ashtyn. "Happy Grandma's Day Mom! Thanks for being the best mom and grandma to us," he wrote.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.