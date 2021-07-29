Steps star Lee Latchford-Evans, 46, welcomes his first baby: see the sweet photo Congratulations to the new parents!

Congratulations to Steps singer Lee Latchford-Evans, who has become a father for the first time. Lee and his wife Kerry-Lucy confirmed in April that they were expecting a baby boy together, after almost ten years of marriage. And now the newborn has made his arrival!

"Welcome to the world baby boy," besotted Lee, 46, wrote on Instagram alongside a black and white snapshot showing the proud parents holding their baby's tiny hand.

"Me & your mummy are so in love! You're everything we could have wished for & more. Our perfect rainbow baby."

The couple were quickly inundated with congratulatory messages from fans and famous friends. Leading the way was Lee's Steps bandmate Ian 'H' Watkins, who joked: "Guncle H!"

Lee Latchford-Evans has proudly shared the first photo of his newborn son

Blue's Antony Costa and Dani Harmer also sent their best wishes while Jenni Falconer wrote: "Ah congratulations! So thrilled for you both x."

Lee and Kerry-Lucy first met in 2007 at a gig they were both performing at. They went on to tie the knot in 2012.

It's the first baby for Lee and his wife, Kerry-Lucy

In April, both Lee and his wife appeared on Loose Women to share their excitement ahead of becoming first-time parents. Kerry-Lucy revealed at the time that she had to take three pregnancy tests to convince the Steps star she was expecting.

Lee added: "The first one was a very faint blue line. For whatever reason I still didn't believe it and the next day the digital test said 'pregnant' and I couldn't argue with that one."

The new parents have been married since 2012

He also revealed how his Steps bandmates – Claire Richards, Lisa Scott-Lee, Faye Tozer and 'H' – had reacted to the happy news. "Telling the bandmates was wonderful," Lee shared. "We were just like this on Zoom planning the year ahead and our upcoming tour and I just held up the scan picture and said 'I'm going to be a bit busy guys, you better meet somebody.'

"They all broke down and were crying tears of joy. They were very happy for us."

