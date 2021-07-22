Jessa Duggar melts hearts with first video of kids meeting baby sister Fern The Counting On star welcomed her fourth child in July

Jessa Duggar shared the adorable moment her three children met their little sister for this first time – and it will melt your heart.

The Counting On star has been documenting her fourth child's arrival on YouTube and on Wednesday she shared part three of her birth story.

In the clip, Jessa can be seen sitting on a hospital bed with her newborn daughter Fern as her eldest children; sons Spurgeon, five, and Henry, four, and daughter Ivy, two, enter the room with their dad Ben Seewald.

WATCH: Jessa Duggar's children meeting their newborn sister is the cutest thing you'll see today

Showering their mother with gifts, the children can then be seen sweetly admiring their baby sibling before posing for a group photo in the hospital room.

At one point, little Ivy sweetly kissed her little sister's forehead while holding her with some help from dad Ben. Spurgeon and Harry also took turns holding their baby sister. Aww!

The video also captured the moment Jessa and Fern are welcomed home by their family after being discharged from the hospital.

"She's a champ. She's been doing so good," Jessa said of her daughter, who was born on Sunday.

Jessa now has four children

The couple shared the news of Fern's arrival on Instagram alongside a photo taken immediately after her birth. "Baby Seewald #4 has arrived! Click the link in my bio for Part 1 of the birth story! (Part 2 coming soon!)" the caption read.

Part one was filmed over the days leading up to her labour and ended on 18 July in the afternoon as Jessa and Ben arrived in hospital.

The 28-year-old previously bravely admitted that she was "nervous" about her pregnancy after suffering a heartbreaking miscarriage.

Jessa gave birth to daughter Fern on Sunday

Jessa revealed in February that she and Ben were expecting their fourth baby. However, the announcement also revealed she had suffered a "devastating" loss in 2020. She later confessed that she "had a hard time being excited" during the early months of her pregnancy.

"I had a hard time feeling really excited for the pregnancy because I was nervous something may go wrong and this baby wouldn't make it," she shared.

"Going through a loss like that is difficult but in a lot of ways it caused me to be more way more grateful and realise what a blessing it is to have a healthy pregnancy and carry a baby to term and not have complications," she concluded.

