Jennifer Love Hewitt has had the most uplifting pregnancy you could think of, constantly giving fans a dose of positivity on social media and frequently sharing the highs and lows of the process.

She recently shared another moment she had with baby number three as they showed off their best moves together.

On her Instagram Stories, Jennifer posted a series of hilarious clips as she danced with her pregnancy belly wearing her best Peanuts t-shirt.

She energetically moved and spinned to Camila Cabello's newest song, Don't Go Yet, and even tagged the singer in her posts.

The 9-1-1 star mouthed along to the words happily as she wrote on one of her clips, "The bump and I are obsessed with this song."

Jennifer let loose to Camila Cabello's new song

On another, she wrote, "@camila_cabello might send me into labor lol," and then at one point started tapping her belly and wrote, "And I have a built in bongo."

The 42-year-old is currently pregnant with her third child with husband Brian Hallisay. You'd think each time would be easier than the last, but that's clearly not the case.

The I Know What You Did Last Summer actress is already a mom to two other kids with her husband, seven-year-old Autumn and six-year-old Atticus.

She recently posted another moment where she candidly opened up about how the pregnancy was being made harder by the summer heat.

The actress announced her pregnancy back in May

In a series of videos she shared on her Stories, she said, "This is for other women who find themselves pregnant in the summer who also may not have slept all night due to acid reflux.

"And I know TikTok says it's cute, maybe your baby will have lots of hair. I don't care, I don't care how much hair the baby has."

She did end on a positive note, saying, "All of that being said, I couldn't be more excited about this baby or more grateful."

