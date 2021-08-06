9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt reveals naked baby bump in gorgeous new photo The pregnant actress is expecting her third child

Jennifer Love Hewitt looks like she could give birth any day now after showing off her naked baby bump in a gorgeous new photo.

The 9-1-1 star shared a glowing snap on her Instagram Stories which saw her rocking a navy T-shirt with a rainbow motif as she joked about the size of her blossoming belly.

MORE: 9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt praised by fans for uplifting message

"Small shirt? Or big belly? Or both? Lol!" the actress captioned the snap.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Love Hewitt makes pregnancy confession - and it's so relateable

Jennifer announced that she would be welcoming her third child with her husband, Brian Hallisay, earlier this year.

The couple are already parents to daughter Autumn James, seven, and son Atticus James, five.

Last month, the 42-year-old candidly opened up about how she's been dealing with her pregnancy.

MORE: 9-1-1 star shares sweet behind the scenes memories ahead of 'dramatic' season 4 finale

MORE: 7 of the most weird and wacky moments from 9-1-1

Jennifer is expecting her third child

"This is for other women who find themselves pregnant in the summer who also may not have slept all night due to acid reflux," she said in a video on Instagram. "And I know TikTok says it's cute, maybe your baby will have lots of hair. I don't care, I don't care how much hair the baby has."

She went on to talk about how the blazing summer was making her pregnancy even harder, especially when she is also juggling the responsibility of caring for her two other kids.

"I just want to get some sleep. I've been up since midnight, walking on a treadmill, eating bananas, trying to go back to sleep. I finally took a two-hour nap around 4:30 am, maybe 5:30 am sitting up in a chair.

Jennifer and Brian married in 2013

"And then my other two kids got up and they do not understand the acid reflux of it all. They just want to swim in the pool and have a good day and have mommy be on it."

She added: "All of that being said, I couldn't be more excited about this baby or more grateful.

"I will not continue to complain. I'm more saying to other pregnant moms out there, who are feeling the way I am feeling, I got you, and I feel you. It's just a day and tomorrow will hopefully be a better day, a new day."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.