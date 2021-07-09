9-1-1 star Jennifer Love Hewitt shares cryptic message ahead of season 5 'Your energy is a gift' she shared.

Jennifer Love Hewitt has shared a cryptic Instagram post, calling on her followers to remember their "energy is a gift".

The 9-1-1 actress - who is expecting her third child with husband Brian Hallisay - shared the post by Moon Omens, a horoscope and omens page.

"Save your high-vibrating energy for those who genuinely care for the evolution of your spirit," she shared.

The post continued: "There's no telling where the universe will take you next but you know it will take you far.

"A soul like yours was made to go the distance."

The post comes as it was alleged that season five of the hit Fox drama 9-1-1 will begin filming on 12 July.

Jennifer shared this post with fans

Fans saw Jennifer's character Maddie Buckley admit to her partner Howard 'Chim' Han that she was "losing it" as she battled postpartum depression.

The pair became parents earlier in the season, but viewers saw Maddie struggle to embrace motherhood.

Showrunner Tim Minear previously revealed that Maddie's arc is "a story that I don’t want to give short shrift to".

"It will end up creating a major complication for season five," he told TVLine.

Maddie and Chim became parents in season four

Jennifer is mom to two children - daughter Autumn, seven, and son Atticus, six - bu revealed in Maythat she is expecting her third child.

And the actress admitted it was a welcomed surprise.

Jennifer is expecting her third child

"We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn't think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment," she said.

"I feel like we've been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models.

"This has been such a pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift in this time to be able to get to do all that again with another little human."

