Jennifer Love Hewitt shares very rare post about daughter The 9-1-1 star is pregnant with her third child

Jennifer Love Hewitt likes to keep her family life out of the spotlight so when she gave fans a sneak peek inside her motherhood journey they loved it.

The pregnant star, 42 - who shares Autumn, seven, and Atticus, six, with her actor husband, Brian Hallisay - took to her Instagram stories with a sweet photo.

The image was a close up of her hand with a gold, rainbow ring on her finger.

WATCH: Jennifer Love Hewitt opens up about her third pregnancy

She explained the reason for the photo in the caption when she wrote: "The most beautiful gift from the most beautiful human. My daughter and I have a rainbow connection because the moment she was born I saw a rainbow outside the window. Thank you @thetiabeestokes and @madebymary."

Jennifer is expecting her third child after making the announcement in May. She revealed to People magazine that the pregnancy was a welcomed surprise.

"We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn't think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment," she said.

Jennifer and her daughter have a bond over a rainbow

"I feel like we've been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models. This has been such a pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift in this time to be able to get to do all that again with another little human."

Her children are thrilled with the news too and Jennifer confessed that her son knew before she did!

Jennifer shares her two children with husband Brian Hallisay

"One night, my kids and I were laying in bed watching TV and a Clearblue commercial came on television. My son out of nowhere was like, 'Hey Mommy, you should order one of those in case there's a baby in your belly,' " she recalled.

"I was like, 'How rude! I just ate a big dinner. What is he talking about?' It stuck with me, and they've been asking off and on for a year or so for a sibling. We weren't closed off to the idea, it just wasn't something that we were actively thinking about."

