Who will Duchess Meghan turn to for help with her baby and Archie in LA? The wife of Prince Harry is expecting a baby this summer

The Duchess of Sussex is expecting another baby with her husband Prince Harry and their newborn's arrival is going to be very different this time around.

While the couple welcomed their firstborn, Archie Harrison, at London's Portland Hospital and gave a formal press conference introducing their son to the world, it's assumed their new baby's birth will be a more private event now they live in LA.

Although both Meghan and Harry will likely be home with their two children much of the time – and especially due to the ongoing pandemic – we expect the Duchess to have some outside help with their baby and toddler Archie. But who will they turn to this time around for support?

Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland

The Duchess is known to be extremely close to her mother, Doria, who was on hand to help her daughter immediately after Archie's birth in May 2019. The grandmother was by Meghan's side for her first few days of motherhood, staying with the new family in their then-home Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

We'd expect Doria to help Meghan and Harry once again when they welcome their new baby this year. It's thought the royal tot is due in late spring to early summer.

Duchess Meghan and her mother Doria

The royal couple live in California's Montecito, which is approximately a one and a half hour's drive away from Doria's home in the View Park-Windsor Hills neighbourhood of Los Angeles.

However, Harry and Meghan's new property has its own guest house with plenty of space for Doria to stay, so we imagine the trio possibly favouring this set up when the baby is tiny.

Meghan and Harry's beautiful pregnancy announcement photograph

Will Meghan Markle hire a nanny?

It's not known if the Duke and Duchess will hire a nanny to help care for the baby, although they did employ a nanny to care for Archie when he was small.

According to Harper's Bazaar, the British-born female nanny worked for the family at Frogmore Cottage, however, she did not live at the royal residence and did not work weekends.

Meghan and Harry with baby Archie

The nanny was pictured accompanying the Sussexes on holiday to France when they visited their good friend Elton John and also joined the couple on their royal tour of Africa. The nanny was said to be the third nanny hired since Archie's birth. The first was reportedly let go, while the second only worked nights.

We wonder what childcare arrangement Meghan and Harry will decide on this time. Now living a quieter life away from royal engagements, they could care for their children themselves with the help of grandmother Doria, or the pair may look for a local nanny in LA. Perhaps they will just opt for a night nanny.

There are several high-end nanny agencies catering to wealthy and famous families in California, including Nanny & Butler Bespoke Services and the Elizabeth Rose Agency, who provide 'the finest in household staff'.

Whichever the Duke and Duchess go for, we're sure their new baby will be a very loved little boy or girl.